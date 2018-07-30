This TV3 Drama Brings Out The Crazy In Malaysians

Malaysians, primarily serial drama buffs, have been passionate about a certain serial drama showing on TV3 recently. The show Jangan Benci Cintaku has been airing on weekdays since 29 June 2018 and has many devoted followers. However, we’re not sure if the word fans aptly describes them. Fanatics might be a better description.

Jangan Benci Cintaku depicts the love triangle between Fika (played by Zahirah Macwilson), her husband, Shah, and his girlfriend, Husna. As expected, the character of Husna is much reviled, being the “other woman” in the plot. However, such a plot is nothing new. What is even more amusing is the strong reaction from viewers about what happens to the show’s characters.

Malaysians React To Jangan Benci Cintaku Storyline

Perhaps the issue of “the other woman” (not to mention trust issues) plays a big role in how the audience connects with the characters. The serial has such an impact on the psyche of viewers judging from their Facebook comments.

Many of them write as if confronting the characters themselves. They certainly don’t hold back when it comes to criticising the character of Husna, played by actress Niena Baharun. Many unabashedly express their hatred for her. Meanwhile, others blame the lead male character.

Some commenters even mention how Husna’s personality gives a bad name to women who wear the Muslim headscarf.

Others claim she gives a bad name to women in general.

Main Actor Received Death Threats Over Jangan Benci Cintaku

The actor playing the lead male role in the drama series, Saharul Ridzwan, shares that he received death threats due to his character on the show. Says the actor on his Instagram account, he woke up one morning to find a hate message in his Direct Message folder. The sender warns him that if Shah marries Husna, he’ll be killed upon sight should their paths meet. Saharul is certain that his fan is just joking around, but we’re not so sure about that.

Actress Receives Hate Messages For Doing Her Job So Well

Actress Niena Baharun, who plays Husna, is taking all the negative comments in stride. She is aware that all the hate is mainly towards her character, and not her. In fact, she takes pride that such comments must mean that she has delivered the character of Husna well. Many viewers echo this sentiment, with the more rational ones congratulating her on a job well done.

Nonetheless, there were some comments that still had a negative tone. The actress is currently 6 months pregnant, and one Instagram user actually suggested that the child might grow up to be a homewrecker like her “mother”!

One Facebook user jokingly expressed concern that she’ll get high blood pressure due to the latest episode of Jangan Benci Cintaku, after two days of peace during the weekend when the show isn’t aired.

Even people named Husna are not spared! Here a commentor is asking if all women named Husna generally act this way.

Husband Caged Because Of Jangan Benci Cintaku

In an extreme case, a husband was held captive in a cage by his wife, in Kuching, Sarawak. Apparently, according to local tabloid Harian Metro, he was trying to get the television set away from her to stop her from watching the show. The poor husband was finally set free after 3 days in the cage.