This Is How Much Sleep You Actually Need, According To Your Age

We all know that babies need a lot of sleep – depending on age, up to 18 hours a day, in fact. Yet, as we move into adulthood we not only need less sleep, but we get, and function on, a lot less.

Adults need at least eight hours a night, as do the elderly, although it’s found that the older population often may not achieve their full quota in one solid block of sleep.

A staggering number of adults experience some form of sleep ‘debt’, which means there’s a lot of people trying to get through the day with less-than-adequate shut-eye.

Here’s the ideal amount of sleep every age group needs; they’re listed as ranges because gender has an influence, as well as lifestyle and health: