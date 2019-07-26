Things To Do on 27th & 28th July in PJ & KL

There are always things to do in bustling KL and PJ! To help you plan your weekend, scroll down for a list of what we think you might be interested in.

Eat at Tiffin Food Court

Calling all foodies: enrich your taste buds with a wide array of cuisines, as Tiffin Food Court makes their return this month! Over the course of six weeks, from the 25th of July to the 1st of September, you can expect an impressive lineup of over 60 F&B stalls.

There’s even a stall that’s specifically set up for the guest chefs, which include Chef Nicolas Scorpian of Jing Ze, Chef Najib Hamid of Jibby & Co, and Chef Jack of Soon Heng Social Club among the mix. The featured chefs will be highlighting Malaysia’s extensive range of contemporary gastronomy! You can check them out at the ‘Chef’s Kitchen’ booth.

There will be a change of chefs and vendors each week, with five different themed vendors, making it ideal for restaurant-hopping, while still catering to each individual, distinctive taste. So, there’s something for everyone. Tiffin Food Court is located at The Warehouse behind the Gasket Alley. Their operating hours start from 5pm onwards on Thursdays to Sundays. Admission is free.

