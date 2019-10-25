Things To Do: 25th October to 2nd November

Starlight Carnival @ Resorts World Genting

Until 2nd November

The Starlight Carnival is a unique open-air festival that will take place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through 2 November 2019. Featuring four key elements – movies, music, food and games – the Starlight Carnival brings together all the ingredients for a perfect time under the stars and cool breeze at the outdoor setting of the Century Lake Park and Metro Park at Resorts World Genting.

At the Carnival Cinema, a red carpet of blockbuster movies will play out on a supersized pop-up screen. Lay back on beanbags and cushions, and relax while watching the movie. If hunger strikes, grab a bite (or several) from one of the many gourmet food trucks and dining options scattered across the Carnival, such as FUHU, Harry Ramsden, Il Lago, and Cosmic Café.

From sunset onwards, the Starlight Carnival will also be a space filled with melodies. A talented line-up of musicians, including Aidan Soloist, VIBES, McBE Duo and Double Aze, will take to the pop-up Gazebo stage to provide the soundtrack and mood for the twilight fiesta. And what carnival would be complete without some fun and challenging carnival games? Test your luck and skills at a variety of game kiosks like Shooting Star, Milky Way Spin, Asteroid Toss, and Topple Galaxies.

In the final week, Halloween Weekend takes over as the Carnival embraces Halloween with jack o’lanterns, zombies, cobwebs and all the other elements of a truly spooky evening.

Tickets are priced at RM20 for General Admission with an RM4 processing fee, while children below 12 years old enter free of charge. Special hotel packages are also available, combining entrance tickets to the Starlight Carnival with 2D1N stays at First World Hotel (RM246 nett, up to 2 pax) or Theme Park Hotel (RM628 nett, up to 4 pax). For more information, visit www.rwgenting.com or call +603 2718 1118.