Things To Do: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Have a great time while doing good deeds this October.
All About Her
Her World
October 11, 2019
By Adelina Tan

This October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Or ‘Pinktober’, as it’s also affectionately known as. Bring along your loved ones to these events in support of breast cancer awareness and the fight for a cure.

Leekaja Pink Campaign, Shoppes at Four Seasons Place

15th October

Leekaja Beauty Salon Malaysia will be donating their total sales on 15th October to Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia. All on-going promotions at the salon will be suspended on that day to further support this good cause.

To book your slot, call 012 833 0040.

