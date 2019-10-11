Things To Do: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Or ‘Pinktober’, as it’s also affectionately known as. Bring along your loved ones to these events in support of breast cancer awareness and the fight for a cure.
Leekaja Pink Campaign, Shoppes at Four Seasons Place
15th October
Leekaja Beauty Salon Malaysia will be donating their total sales on 15th October to Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia. All on-going promotions at the salon will be suspended on that day to further support this good cause.
To book your slot, call 012 833 0040.