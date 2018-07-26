THESE THINGS COULD MEAN YOU’RE LACTOSE INTOLERANT

Apart from having to say goodbye to some of your favourite dairy delicacies (sigh), lactose intolerance can come with a range of unpleasant symptoms and side-effects that, unless properly dealt with, can lead to to a decreased quality of life.

Here, we take a deeper look at lactose intolerance.

What is lactose intolerance?

Although it’s possible to be born lactose intolerant, some people develop it as they get older. So while you used to enjoy your muesli and milk each morning, it can explain why for some people this is now causing a lot of discomfort.

Simply put, lactose is the sugar that occurs naturally in dairy products. In order to break down and properly digest lactose, our bodies require help from an enzyme called lactase. As we grow older, our bodies begin producing less and less lactase, causing some people to develop a lactose intolerance.

While many are fast to rule out dairy completely, this can take a negative toll on the body’s nutrition levels. A good source of calcium, foods such as milk, cheese and yoghurt provide other essential nutrients including vitamin B12, magnesium, potassium and zinc.