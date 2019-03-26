The Return of Iman Corinne And What She’s Up To

In 2001, Malaysian actress Iman Corrine Adrienne made waves as the beautiful Chantal in Spinning Gasing, a movie about a group of multi-racial young adults trying to make it in the entertainment industry. After that, Corrine had made the move to Singapore in search of more international opportunities before realising that she could contribute more by working in the industry back home in Malaysia. Appearing in the Red Kebaya in 2006, Puaka Tebing Biru in 2007 and Kala Malam Bulan Mengambang in 2008, and seemingly taking a break for a few years before appearing in 2014 movie Cuak, Corinne is now back in Viu Originals, Salon (2018) and Devoted, due to premiere end of this month and on which Corinne also serves as Executive Producer.

In Devoted, Corrine plays Eva, a workaholic mother searching for her missing family. The character as well as storyline has been touted to serve some serious female empowerment inspiration, which Corinne made sure happened with her responsibility as Executive Producer. Speaking about her role behind the camera, Corinne hopes to provide more options in storytelling for the audience, which goes hand-in-hand with the direction Viu, an the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform, also known as a streaming broadcaster, is taking in Malaysia and the Asian region. Corinne also hopes that she can “aid in the creation of Malaysian projects that are of universal value.”

Here she shares with us a little bit about what she’s been up to and her upcoming projects and roles, illustrating what a powerhouse this relatively private lady can be in the Malaysian entertainment industry.