The Music Video For Istimewa by Dayang Nurfaizah

In some societies, women are still being discriminated for their gender. They are paid less, restricted from education and in some cases denied access to places that are considered too holy for women. They are seen as weak and frail, and girls are considered less useful than boys. Hence, they shouldn’t have equal rights as men.

Well, we all know how little truth this holds because anything a man can do a woman can, too. Women should be appreciated more and that’s why we are urging women to recognize how worthy they are.

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, Blu Inc Media launched its own femme power anthem, “Istimewa”, to spread the word of female empowerment. Sung by three-time Anugerah Juara Lagu winner Dayang Nurfaizah, the rhythmic melody and inspirational lyrics we written by Salammusik.

The music video, which took about a month to piece together, was produced by Blu Inc Media, headed by members of the Blu Inc editorial team including Cosmopolitan’s Nisa’ Halid and Curly Jow, and GLAM’s Marini Mat Zain. All magazine editors from Blu Inc titles including EH!, GLAM, GLAM Lelaki, GLAM Deko, Jelita, Cosmopolitan, Female, CLEO, Harper’s Bazaar, Her Inspirasi, Her World, Home & Decor, Icon, Malaysian Women’s Weekly, Marie Claire, Nuyou, Shape dan The Peak were featured in the music video along with photos and videos of readers who can be seen holding powerful messages.

To all women out there, this song is especially dedicated to you. We hope that every now and then when you play this emancipating anthem on your girl power playlist, you will feel inspired, empowered, confident and indestructible.

MUSIC VIDEO CREDITS:

Producer – Nisa’ Halid

Lyrics & Composition – Salammusik

Performed by – Dayang Nurfaizah

Idea & Concept – Marini Mat Zain

Director – Curly Jow

Videographer – Zakwan Taufiq, Fauzan Serinara & Shafiq Abdullah

Video Editor – Zakwan Taufiq

Coordinator – Farhana Fuad

Asst. Coordinator – Fadz Daud

Stylist – Sri Azni

Make Up – Asma Kadir using L’Oréal Paris

Make Up (Dayang Nurfaizah) – Syed Faizal using L’Oréal

Paris Hair (Dayang Nurfaizah) – L’Oréal Professionnel

A BLU INC PRODUCTION