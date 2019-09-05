The Marriage Tip Jennifer Lopez Got From An Octogenarian

Jennifer Lopez got engaged in March this year to a former baseball player. More recently, it was revealed that she’d asked for relationship advice — from 86-year-old American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The well-respected octogenarian dropped J. Lo’s name while giving a talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival.

Ruth was married for over 50 years to husband Marty Ginsburg before he died in 2010. “On the day I was married, my mother-in-law—I was married at her home—she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage,” Ruth recalls. “And I said, ‘I’d be glad to hear it. What is it?’ And she responded: ‘It helps sometimes to be a little deaf.’”

Selective hearing, it seems, may just be the key to a long-lasting — and hopefully, happy — marriage. 😉