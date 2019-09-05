Navigation

The Marriage Tip Jennifer Lopez Got From An Octogenarian

She asked American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was married for 50 years, to spill the beans on her enduring relationship.
All About Her
Women's Weekly
September 5, 2019
By Adelina Tan

Jennifer Lopez got engaged in March this year to a former baseball player. More recently, it was revealed that she’d asked for relationship advice — from 86-year-old American Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

The well-respected octogenarian dropped J. Lo’s name while giving a talk at the Library of Congress National Book Festival.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “I was called up about a month or so ago by Jennifer Lopez, and she said she would like to meet me and introduce her fiance Alex Rodriguez… She mostly wanted to ask if I had any secret about a happy marriage.” pic.twitter.com/EgItMC9nHA

— The Hill (@thehill) August 31, 2019


Ruth was married for over 50 years to husband Marty Ginsburg before he died in 2010. “On the day I was married, my mother-in-law—I was married at her home—she took me aside and said she wanted to tell me what was the secret of a happy marriage,” Ruth recalls. “And I said, ‘I’d be glad to hear it. What is it?’ And she responded: ‘It helps sometimes to be a little deaf.’”

Selective hearing, it seems, may just be the key to a long-lasting — and hopefully, happy — marriage. 😉

More Related Stories