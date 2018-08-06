The Many Times Yuna Slayed Overseas and Locally

When singer-songwriter Yunalis Zarai, more popularly known as Yuna, started posting her bedroom sessions videos on MySpace all those years ago, who would have thought that she would be one of the most successful exports to come out of Malaysia? Yuna has been applauded by numerous international music bigwigs, creating well-deserved buzz for her music, and has grown from strength to strength in her career. Her decision to be based in Los Angeles seems to have more doors open for her, and now many music scene-savvy Americans don’t even blink when you say her name. Rather, they jump up and down in excitement.

Breaking Barriers

As someone who dons the headscarf in keeping with her Muslim beliefs, Yuna has defied many odds against making it as a musician in the United States. In fact, even back in Malaysia it was suggested that she would achieve greater success if she took off her headscarf. However, Yuna stood her ground and has definitely shown that certain stylist that talent trumps style when it comes to genuine musical success.

Since then, Yuna has been on the up and up, career-wise. Next month, she’ll be performing at InCuya, a major music festival in Cleveland, Ohio. Also performing at the event are big names such as 80’s band New Order, 9o’s alt rockers Cake(!) and R&B legend Booker T. Jones. Not bad for a girl from Alor Star! Just because she is a golden-standard role model that Malaysian girls should look up to, whether they want to pursue a career in performing arts or not, we list down some of Yuna’s accolades on the international scene here. You’d be surprised at some of her achievements that you probably never knew about.

A Timeline Of Yuna’s Major Achievements

2001 to 2006: Started posting her performances on MySpace, garnering up to 1 million views, which is a considered an impressive amount during the time. She also started performing live on stage at indie events and music festivals around this time.

2008: Released her self-title EP with her hit singles “Deeper Conversation” and “Dan Sebenarnya.”

2010: Was nominated for 5 categories at the Anugerah Industri Muzik (the Malaysian equivalent to the Grammy Awards). She won 4 awards:-

New Artist Of The Year

Best Pop Song (Dan Sebenarnya)

Song of the Year (Dan Sebenarnya)

Best Local English Song (Deeper Conversation)

Her first studio album, Decorate, was also released in 2010.