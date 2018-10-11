The Jade Ribbon Gala Night: Orang Itu

The Academy of Medicine Malaysia and Hepatitis Free Malaysia have collaborated with WOMEN:girls on a quest to “Find the Missing Thousands”, which will raise awareness regarding those who have and are unaware that they have hepatitis.

To do so, Hepatitis Free Malaysia and WOMEN:girls will be having a screening of the film Orang Itu, which features Sofia Jane, Carmen Soo, KK Wong, Redza Minhat, and many more on the 16th of October 2018 at the Golden Screen Cinemas in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Each ticket will be a minimum donation of RM300 per person – this is to help raise funds to provide free Hepatitis test kits for the street and marginalised communities.

Please note that the dress code is black tie and you’ll be required to purchase your tickets before the 12th of October. To donate, please visit: https://orangitu.peatix.com/