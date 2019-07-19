The Impatient Sisters Performing At Good Vibes Festival 2019

Here at Weekly, we’re all about women empowerment, motherhood and sisterhood. And that is exactly why we are so excited to catch The Impatient Sisters this year at Good Vibes Festival 2019.

Known for their hit songs ‘Hanyut’ and ‘Hopeless’, indie musicians The Impatient Sisters are actually sisters! How sweet is that? Born in Kuantan, Soraya, Nazeera and Irena share the passion of producing whilst performing romantic and cultural yet happy music. What is also very intriguing about the band is that they always perform with a unique combo of acoustic guitar, xylophone and kazoo.

The sisters were making music since the year 2012 and fast forwarding to today, The Impatient Sisters will be performing on the big stage at GVF 2019. We got the chance to have a lovely chat with the sisters and here’s what they shared with us:

Question: How did you get the band name, The Impatient Sisters?

Answer: We were impatient to get our tracks online, back then on Soraya’s personal FB account. We thought we were being rather impatient as some of the songs weren’t even that ready yet. We didn’t think we’ll get booked to play for gigs or festivals, if not we would have named ourselves something cooler!

Question: What inspired you to be indie musicians?

Answer: After opening for a friend’s band – doing covers (and not as The Impatient Sisters), we were inspired to write original songs for fun. The reaction and the response we got kept us going and the band was formed.

Question: What was your first reaction when you found out about performing at Good Vibes Festival 2019?

Answer: We felt honoured and flattered that they approached us again. The last we performed for GVF was in 2013. In the past 6 years, we have grown up – Soraya’s a mom, Nazeera’s a chef and Irena’s pursuing music full time. We’re definitely excited and just a tad bit nervous to be sharing the stage with all the other amazing acts. But we can’t wait to show where we are creatively now too.

Question: What message or feelings do you wish to send out in your music?

Answer: Our songs are like a shoulder to cry on or a friend to laugh with. As sisters, we always had each other, there’s always been a bond so when we started the band and after meeting our listeners at shows, we wanted to extend the family bond across. We can’t help it – most of our first few listeners are our friends now.

Question: What does it feel like to be women musicians in Malaysia’s industry?

Answer: The current local scene is strong. There are quite a number of female rappers, female producers, female singers coming up with really cool stuff. You can see a tidal wave taking over – from indie pop, hip hop, folk. In the 90s, we had Juliet the Orange, Liyana Fizi then we had Yuna and Zee Avi paving the way. Across the board there are amazing female talents– in art, theater, dance. Being a part of this community, is very inspiring and empowering to us. We have so many female role-models to look up to.

Question: Using only three words, how would you describe your band’s identity?

Answer: Sisterhood, girl power, dreamers.

Question: Will there be a special debut at this coming Good Vibes Festival performance?

Answer: We will debuting our new song ‘7 Years’ on a very big stage finally. It’s a song about rising up from the ashes and leaving the past behind. Soraya saw an article about how our body renews itself every 7 years and got to writing.

Question: What is your advice for aspiring women artists?

Answer: Stay true to yourself, and create honest art that comes from your heart and your soul. Keep at it and never stop creating and don’t forget to share your creation and joy to the rest of the world. And don’t ever be scared, just jump in and do it!

Question: How does your music empower women?

Answer: Women are entitled to their feelings and they should express their feelings in whatever way they want. Our music were not written specifically to empower women but we tell our stories and feelings through our music and we feel like music can be a platform to express yourselves – your happiness, your sadness and to empower yourself. Women empowerment comes from many different angles – it’s about family, about being a friend, being true to yourself, being a good sister and it’s about picking yourself up when you’re down. If our music lifts you up that way – that’s our job done for the day.

If you haven’t heard any of The Impatient Sisters’s music, here’s a list to get you started before catching them live this weekend.