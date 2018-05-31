The Hotel That MOVes You

If you’re looking for a hotel with a funky, quirky and new vibe then we’ve covered. Nestled in KL city’s sleepless Changkat Bukit Bintang, MOV Hotel opens its doors to urban and intrepid travelers seeking a design-conscious escape from the hectic city. Inspired by Kuala Lumpur’s exhilarating vibe and fast-paced people, MOV celebrates movement in the many daily facets of work, play and sweat.

Located within the famous Bukit Bintang enclave in the heart of Kuala Lumpur it is just a few steps away from the city’s iconic shopping street and vibrant restaurants, bars and nightlife scene. Redefining innovative lodging with its innovative design, signature amenities and unique style, MOV Hotel provides you an integrated contemporary lifestyle experience with 147 stylish guestrooms and 9 lofts that’s perfect for a family vacation or couple’s weekend getaway.

The hotel’s interior is a stunning showcase of modern design with harmonious use of textures both hard and soft, rough and smooth. Gleaming light fixtures lends a sense of elegance next to contemporary furniture and furnishings that are both minimal and bold.

It’s clever design of the 138 standard room maximizes the use of each area, giving a sense of space. All rooms are fitted with king-sized beds (and single beds in twin rooms) guaranteeing the perfect end to a day of action. Even when static, the room ‘moves’ with you courtesy of colour changing lights their sexy curved showers.

The nine lofts feature four different designs – Top Entourage for families, Top Oasis for couples, a Loft designed with a sitting area and another designed for a romantic getaway with a bathtub and soft sexy lighting. The hotel’s rooftop is a hub of activities and movement set against the stunning backdrop of the city.

The 700 sq ft gym is the second home for travelling fitness junkies. Available at the gym are iPad apps mirrored on the giant TV screen for guests to work out for guided weights, guided yoga and HIIT workouts. The sleek swimming pool is the place to head to for a refreshing dip or to catch a bit of sun before hitting the streets at night.

The Think Tank room gives guests a space to conduct meetings during their stay at MOV Hotel. But be warned this is no typical meeting room but with innovative seating – choose between gym balls, swings or designer chairs. Who says you can’t work those glutes while tapping on the laptop?

Within the Lower Ground floor is Wurst Kuala Lumpur, an independent restaurant set to take the city’s food scene by storm. Headed by Chef Logan, the restaurant serves its signature eight, gluten-free sausages alongside other tasty dishes to tantalize any taste buds. Wurst Kuala Lumpur is also the location for daily breakfasts by the hotel and go-to joint for drinks and snacks throughout the day.

MOV Hotel is the first and only hotel in Malaysia to offer 1Gigabyte internet speed within the building. All rooms have dedicated WIFI access points providing direct transmission of 100Mbps per room

