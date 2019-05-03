Tengku Maimun Becomes Malaysia’s First Female Chief Justice

History is made yesterday when Datuk Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat was appointed as Malaysia’s first ever female chief justice. This marks a huge progress for women in the judiciary system as all 15 judges who held a similar position since 1963 were all men. Tengku Maimun took over the position from Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who is the first Sabahan to hold the position. So, yay to these achievements!

About her

Tengku Maimun, who will be turning 60 in July, was born in Kota Baru, Kelantan. Throughout her career, she has been a magistrate, Sessions Court judge, federal council, senior assistant registrar and chief registrar.

Did you know?

The malaymail.com reported that Tengku Maimun was the dissenting judge in the Court of Appeal’s 2-1 ruling in December 2014, where she disagreed that the High Court was wrong to issue a court order to compel the Inspector-General of Police to find Hindu mother M. Indira Gandhi’s child that was abducted by her Muslim convert ex-husband. Later in April 2016, the Federal Court had ordered the IGP to track and arrest the ex-husband over his disobedience of court orders to return the child.

Tengku Maimun was also part of a seven-man Federal Court bench that unanimously decided to effectively enable former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s first-ever trial which was over RM42 million of a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit’s funds to start, according to malaymail.com.

Well, here’s to wishing her the best of luck in her tenure as the Chief Judge!