Taking The KonMari Method To The Next Level

We’ve all seen the Netflix series that had the whole world yearning for a decluttered home where only the things we love live in the world with us. However, knowing that complete decluttering would need a time commitment that not many could afford, few have been able to go through and do what the families on TV did. Well, Social Media Strategist Liew Xiang Xiang recently became a Marie Kondo disciple herself, but you’d be surprised at how she motivated herself to stick to the program. Her Inspirasi visited her home recently and asked her how she managed to get it done. Unfortunately, she didn’t have any before photos, but we imagine it could be somewhat similar to our work station situation.
Describing her room before the decluttering, says Xiang Xiang, “I never knew where anything was. I always seemed to be scrambling around looking for my glasses and my phone.”
“It was also always troublesome to find specific clothes that I wanted because they were always squished inside my drawers,” she shares. “My desk and other surfaces were also always cluttered with papers and random stuff that I never got around to cleaning up, which was a problem because that’s my daily workspace.”
Hearing a situation that sounds so similar, we further grilled Xiang Xiang to get her to spill on how she manage to complete the “challenge.”
How Liew Xiang Xiang Came To Living The Decluttered Life Now
Xiang Xiang shares how Marie Kondo’s book helped her and how she got it all done.
What inspired you to declutter your home, specifically your room?
I’d been hearing about the KonMari method for years but never got around to trying it until the beginning of this year, when the Netflix show hit and Twitter exploded about it. I was also moved by the outpouring of many sincere, thoughtful tweets from people who talked about their experiences with the method and how it helped them.
I remember this one story about a couple who’d kept a lot of art books and supplies in their house, but never found time to actually make art. Once they gave away their books and supplies, they actually starting going out to art workshops in their spare time. Getting rid of what they freed up space for them to discover what they actually wanted.
I’m still in the process of figuring out how I want to live my life, just like most people, so since it was the beginning of the year and I’d already wrapped up all my freelance projects anyway, I thought it would be a good time to wipe the slate clean and have a completely fresh start. Fill my life only with things that I love, starting from my immediate surroundings.