Taking The KonMari Method To The Next Level

We’ve all seen the Netflix series that had the whole world yearning for a decluttered home where only the things we love live in the world with us. However, knowing that complete decluttering would need a time commitment that not many could afford, few have been able to go through and do what the families on TV did. Well, Social Media Strategist Liew Xiang Xiang recently became a Marie Kondo disciple herself, but you’d be surprised at how she motivated herself to stick to the program. Her Inspirasi visited her home recently and asked her how she managed to get it done. Unfortunately, she didn’t have any before photos, but we imagine it could be somewhat similar to our work station situation.

Describing her room before the decluttering, says Xiang Xiang, “I never knew where anything was. I always seemed to be scrambling around looking for my glasses and my phone.”

“It was also always troublesome to find specific clothes that I wanted because they were always squished inside my drawers,” she shares. “My desk and other surfaces were also always cluttered with papers and random stuff that I never got around to cleaning up, which was a problem because that’s my daily workspace.”

Hearing a situation that sounds so similar, we further grilled Xiang Xiang to get her to spill on how she manage to complete the “challenge.”

How Liew Xiang Xiang Came To Living The Decluttered Life Now