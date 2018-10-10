8 Tips To Boost Your Mental Health

It’s World Mental Health Day — a timely reminder to make sure we’re taking good care of our emotional well-being. Leanne Lee, a clinical psychologist with the Malaysian Mental Health Association, shares with us the lithe things that we can do to feel better.
“Often times, we are harsh to ourselves because we believe that it motivates us. However, we do require a little bit of tender, loving care (TLC),” says Leanne.
- Find a new hobby, pick up a new book, or go to the new restaurant that you’ve always wanted to try.
- Prioritise and manage your time. Allocate some time each day for you to unwind.
- Practice relaxation techniques. Deep breathing and progressive muscle relaxation can help you cope with stress.
- Quiet your mind. Try meditation, mindfulness therapy, and sensory activities that target your five senses. Have you had the experience of leaving your keys in the fridge and your socks in the dustbin? It happened because you were preoccupied with your thoughts and not on what you were doing. This activity pulls your attention back to the present and your surroundings. You can start by using your five sense (taste, smell, sound, sight, and touch) to experience the world.
- Observe your thoughts and how you talk to yourself. Do you use words of encouragement or words of belittlement with yourself?
- What was it that you felt? Was it sadness, anger or joy? Emotions are a normal part of human life. Start by identifying your emotions and acknowledging them. The more you try to ignore those emotions, the stronger they will grow.
- Take care of your body. Exercise, eat well and have plenty of rest.
- Set realistic goals: determine what would you like to achieve in your personal, work and study life.