Enjoy The Circus And Do Good For Charity

Mark your calendars for 24th August 2018 because for one night only, you’ll get to enjoy an international circus show, the Swiss Dream Circus, along with special performances by local and international artists and partake in a charity auction, all to raise money for various charity homes in Malaysia. Charity for Children was first presented by Malaysian fashion maven Melinda Looi last year as a way to give back to the community, and it made so many kids happy that she has decided to do it again this year.

A collaborative effort between the Melinda Looi Group, Le Tresor and LGB Group, this year’s fundraising charity night presents the Swiss Dream Circus, an international circus featuring acrobats, aerialists, knife throwers and, of course, a clown, among others. The event is dubbed “The Greatest Show In Town” and will also feature local singers Jaclyn Victor and Ayda Jebat, as well as international actress Lee Sinje. There will also be a charity auction during the event, with all proceeds to benefit the various chosen children’s homes.

Circus Show With A Cause

To attend the Swiss Dream Circus charity event, do get your tickets for the show on the 24th of August only, from the organiser’s website here.

The details of the show are as follows:-

Swiss Dream Circus Charity Show

Date: 24 August 2018 (Friday)

Location: Car Park 3, Opposite Plaza Arcadia, Jalan Medan Residen, Desa Parkcity, Kuala Lumpur

Time: 7.30pm

Dress code: The Greatest Showman

Tickets start from RM78 and go up to RM298 on the website. Each purchase automatically buys a ticket for a child from a children’s home to watch the circus the next day. Watch the circus with warm fuzzy feelings knowing that an underprivileged child will be able to enjoy it, too!