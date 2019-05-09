Staycation with Your BFF in KL & PJ

Taking time for a staycation to just relax can be the best remedy for your stressful week or busy month. If you’re not keen to plan a road trip or fly-off to a neighbouring South East Asian city, then just stay put here in Kuala Lumpur or Petaling Jaya and enjoy the simple pleasures of being pampered by staff at a hotel.

Whether it’s taking your mum, sister, daughter or bestfriend for a treat, make time to celebrate each other and just have some fun. But if you’re too busy to organise a whole weekend, you can opt to head over to one of the three Hilton hotels in Kuala Lumpur or Petaling Jaya and let them plan your weekend of pampering for you.

Go on a Girls’ City Getaway

Hilton hotels in Malaysia created the Girls’ City Getaway, a specially-curated package for women of all ages to spend quality time with their female friends and celebrate one another. The aptly-named package is a TLC-packed vacation in the heart of the city, a time of relaxation, pampering, and spending quality time with treasured friends.

Review by Eena, Her World Editor

“I spend most of my weekdays busy with work and I haven’t had time to truly spend some mother-daughter time with Malaika. So, when I heard that Hilton PJ had curated a nice short staycation package, I decided to book a night there and just take time away from home and work to focus on my daughter. The weekend started with us checking in and having some tea at the infamous Paya Serai restaurant. Then, it was some relaxing time in the suite indulging in some K-drama since Malaika is a fan. It was nice to just enjoy something she enjoyed rather than us doing our own thing separately. Since, Malaika is also a shopping fan, we decided to book the limo ride and head off to 1Utama for a little shopping adventure. It was great not having to stress about traffic and parking. We ended the evening with a scrumptious meal at Genji Japanese Restaurant at the hotel because both of us enjoy Japanese cuisine and at Genji, it’s a BUFFET!

We ended the night just snuggling in bed watching more TV and chatting about life in general. The next morning it was breakfast at Paya Serai before we checked-out and get back to weekend errands. What I enjoyed most was not having to worry about meals, driving and entertainment because the hotel managed all those things for me. And if you are checking-in with friends, perhaps booking an hour of in room massage would be a must-do.” – Eena Houzyama

What You Need To Know

The Girls’ City Getaway package is available at Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya and DoubleTree Kuala Lumpur. The inclusions for this package are a stay in the Suite, breakfast for up to two persons (per night stay) and complimentary afternoon tea (for up to two persons per night stay).

Package prices for the participating properties are:

Hilton Kuala Lumpur – from RM 484.00

Hilton Petaling Jaya – from RM 387.00

DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur – from RM 419.00

**The price is inclusive of a daily breakfast (for up to two persons) and complimentary afternoon hi-tea (for up to two persons).

Other additional and available features for your enjoyment are (not included in the package):

Limo services to the nearest mall or hottest clubs in town

In-room massage sessions

Facial treatment or spa sessions

Book from 8 April 2019 and 31 December 2019, and stays must be completed by 31 December 2019. Seven days advance reservations required.

To book by phone, please call Hilton Kuala Lumpur (+603 2264 2264), Hilton Petaling Jaya (+603 7955 9122), and DoubleTree Kuala Lumpur (+603 2172 7272) and request the Girls’ City Getaway package.