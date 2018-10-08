Stay At Next Hotel Colombo When In Sri Lanka

Those visiting Colombo, Sri Lanka next year can look forward to checking in at the upcoming Next Hotel Colombo, featuring the Next brand’s shared space establishment, Kafnu. To open in the third quarter of 2019, the hotel has its location in Colombo City Centre, a new mixed-use development. Colombo City Centre will also host luxury apartments and the country’s first international shopping mall.

Consisting of 164 rooms and suites, Next Hotel Colombo will occupy the 9th to 20th floor of the 48-storey building in Colombia City Centre. The hallmark of Next Hotels is to reinvent modern business travel with innovative luxury. Their aim is to improve efficiency for guests through functionality. Guests will see this in the free Wi-Fi available throughout all the hotel areas, 24-hour gym, and check-in via their mobile app. One feature that many travellers are sure to appreciate is the transit lounge. After checking out, you can store your luggage here first before your flight and work, shower or even get forty winks in the high-tech sleep pods!

Of course, guests can also expect the usual frills such as an outdoor swimming pool, and all-day dining restaurant and their outdoors Grill Restaurant, overlooking the Beira Lake. There is also the mall on the lower floors of the building. With close access to many attractions and public transport, the hotel makes a good base to explore Colombo.

Next Hotel Colombo Integrates The Kafnu Shared Lifestyle Space

Kafnu is a shared lifestyle space that is designed like a co-working space, but with amenities beyond the usual fare. The concept is “an urban village for the new generation of creators”, where members can Work, Learn, Play and Stay. It focuses more on the creators of today – creative types that produce digital content, music, web shows and the likes. For example, the flagship Kafnu Taipei provides a recording studio for audio needs. It even has a green screen room with high-tech equipment for visual productions.

Acknowledging that creatives tend to work at odd hours for long hours, Kafnu also offers sleep spaces. At Kafnu Taipei, members can choose to utilise a sleep pod for basic rest. However, hotel-like full room accommodations are also available if members need something more comfortable. Kafnu Colombo will join the Kafnu network which will include Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangalore, Sydney, Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai.

Stay updated on development of Next Hotel Colombo and Kafnu Colombo at NextStory.com.