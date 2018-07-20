Identifying Signs of Postpartum Depression

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 10% of pregnant women and 13% of women who have just delivered experience a mental disorder, primarily depression. According to Science Direct, this is about 121 million women globally. Postpartum depression is a serious problem as it doesn’t just affect the mother, it also affects the child when the mother is unable to function properly. This may hamper the child’s development, and in severe cases also put the child at risk of danger. Thus, it is important to be able to recognise the signs of postpartum depression and get treatment for it.

Recognising The Signs of Postpartum Depression

Are you a mother who just delivered a baby and are experiencing unpleasant feelings of sadness or negativity? Or do you know someone like this? It might be one of the signs of postpartum depression, or it could just be the baby blues. Both conditions should be treated, of course, but postpartum depression is more serious and its important to acknowledge that it may not be something you can just “snap out of”.

Recently, at a Tollyjoy Baby Day 2018 event, a practical session for parents was conducted to increase awareness on maternal and infant mental health, hosted by Tollyjoy Corporation in partnership with OrphanCARE Foundation. At the event, clinical psychologist Jessie Foo gave talks on managing postpartum depression and the importance of infant mental health. It is important to seek proper treatment for postpartum depression as it can affect the relationship between mother and child. In turn, the stress in infancy and early childhood may impact the child’s development.

According to Foo, some mothers might experience “Baby Blues” and not depression. They are on the same spectrum but at different ends. The differences are listed below.

Symptoms of Baby Blues

It might be just the baby blues if you are feeling…

Tearful

Overwhelmed

Fatigue

Sleep deprivation

Irritability

Stress

Isolation

Foo says that these symptoms usually appear on the third to fifth day after delivery, and may last up to two weeks. These feelings also do not last for long in a day. According to the American Pregnancy Association, about 70% to 80 % of women who give birth may experience this, so it’s quite normal as long as the feeling does not prolong.

Signs of Postpartum Depression

Meanwhile, signs of postpartum depression are more severe and may include the following:-

Trouble connecting with your baby

Always feeling anxious and worried

Panic attacks

Feelings of incapability

Feeling guilty

Feeling violent or aggresive

Suicidal thoughts

It’s important to note that even passive suicidal thoughts should be considered one of the signs of postpartum depression, says Foo. An example of a passive suicidal thought is when you go to sleep and wish that you will not wake up tomorrow. An affected mother may not make plans to end her life, but the desire to not want to live anymore is definitely a warning sign.

A mother suffering from postpartum depression needs support as well as encouragement to manage it. Not only do other family members need to support her and provide her with whatever she needs, the mother must see a professional psychotherapist who specialises in Pospartum Depression. This is crucial as untreated postpartum depression can progress into chronic depression. It’s also good to get help from a trained professional as they can identify what the mother needs to do to treat her condition.

If you or someone you know suffers from postpartum depression, do get in touch with professional counselors or organisations specialising in this matter such as Kin & Kids, where Foo is based, and The Mind Faculty.