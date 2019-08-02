Shop Discounted Outfits At This Massive Warehouse Sale

Saw something you like at FashionValet, but balked at the price? Not to worry, as you may have a second chance to make it yours! Drop by the FV warehouse sale today (2nd) up till this Sunday (4th) and you may find it again — at a discount! The sale takes place from 10am to 10pm, at Juta Steel in Kota Damansara.

Prices are as low as RM20 to RM150. Considering that FV prides itself on offering shoppers well-made pieces, as well as those from established Malaysian and regional designers, these prices are not easy to come by.

Pieces from the recent Raya collection will be up for grabs. (P/S: Baju kurung as daily wear is coming back into fashion.) You’ll also find casual apparel, shoes, scarves, cosmetics, and accessories. Participating brands include LILIT., Mimpikita, aere, Mel & Molly, dUCk, Alia B., WOO/FIZIWOO, Rico Rinaldi, Khoon Hooi, Studio 133 Biyan, and INNAIRED.

So you won’t shop hungry (it’s not true that fashionable people don’t eat), there will be food trucks to take care of your tummy. Babarittos specialises in Mexican cuisine, Theboysfood KL and The Tokyo Burger offer their take on hotdogs and burgers, The Summer Big Cup quenches thirst (nothing naughty here, get your mind out of the gutter), First Order Truck has mango-based drinks and lastly, Kind Kones vegan ice creams will cool you down.

As for the kids, they’ll be entertained by face painters and a colouring corner while mum shops to her heart’s content.

FV’s online platform www.fashionvalet.com will be having a similar sale, but on selected brands and at a limited quantity, on the same dates.