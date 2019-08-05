SH/FT 2019: The Contemporary Art Exhibition You Should Visit Now

Calling all the art lover! SH/FT is a contemporary exhibition that features more than 170 artworks from 42 independent local artists organized by Cendana. As the name suggests, the exhibition focuses on the theme of ‘change’ in identity, technology and also pop culture. Through various mediums including paintings, photography, art installations and even digital art, the established and emerging artists highlight change in the context of Malaysia’s social, political and cultural sphere.

Details of the SH/FT Exhibition:

Date: 1st to 11th August 2019

Time: Weekdays, 11 am to 7 pm | Weekends, 11 am to 8 pm

Venue: White Box and Black Box, MAP Publika

Admission: Free