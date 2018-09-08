Why Men Fake Orgasms (Yes, They Do It Too)

Many assume that women are more prone to faking orgasms in bed. But, men do it too! Here’s how you can help your man if he’s having trouble getting to the finish line.

Women are often the ones blamed for faking orgasms. Remember that infamous scene in When Harry Met Sally? Sally (played by Meg Ryan) tries to prove to Harry that women can fake an orgasm by doing a live demonstration in the diner they were at.

Though it was a rather unsettling scene, she proved her point. But, as it turns out, men do it too between the sheets. In a 2010 University of Kansas study, 25 per cent of men surveyed were found to have faked an orgasm.

Shocking, we know

Dr Martha Tara Lee, a clinical sexologist at Eros Coaching, says: “Ejaculation is not necessarily a sign that orgasm has taken place. Some men have learnt to orgasm without ejaculating, and some cannot ejaculate during an orgasm due to health issues, especially after having their prostate removed.”

So, what are the reasons men give for pulling a Meg Ryan?

“Men may have the same reasons as women for faking orgasms – to avoid having a conversation about the lack of it,” explains Martha. He may also worry about hurting your feelings. According to the study by the University of Kansas, other reasons are exhaustion, stress, and alcohol consumption. But whatever it is, don’t blame yourself if your man can’t perform.

Faking an orgasm is never a good idea for either partner, as it’s healthier in the long run to talk openly to each other. While it’s not easy to broach the subject, Martha suggests approaching him with a sense of curiosity rather than using an interrogative tone, as the latter may cause him to shut down and even shut you out.

Once he’s comfortable, ask about his reasons for faking it and see if there’s anything the both of you can do about it. Think about how you’d want to be treated in a similar situation. If he refuses to discuss the issue with you or you can’t work it out together, then it’s best to consult a professional counsellor.