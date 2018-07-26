What Counts As Cheating In A Relationship?

Try typing ‘why do people cheat’ into your Google search bar. You’ll be bombarded with article after article telling you about the different reasons your spouse is cheating on you, signs to look out for, or what you should do after you’ve found out about the affair.

So, while the topic of infidelity is not new, we’re still astounded when a close friend confesses to us that their significant other has cheated on them. Or worse, when we realise that it’s our marriage that is under threat.

Is this cheating?

Scenario #1: Exchanging flirty text messages

The digital age has changed the way people interact with one another and how one would define infidelity. It’s hard to know when you’re growing closer to someone of the opposite sex through texting because it just seems like you’re having a conversation – and that’s why it can be really seductive in some ways.

If one feels the need to keep the messages a secret from one’s partner, then it’s a sign that the line may have been crossed. Another tell-tale sign is when a casual conversation becomes loaded with sexual overtones, suggestive photos or anything that feels like foreplay.

Above all, if exchanging text messages with another person is meeting one’s emotional needs, then it has gone beyond the boundaries of casual conversation. A definite red flag is when one is more comfortable sharing intimate sentiments with a texting partner that his or her spouse.