Why My Tinder Date Took Off With A Prostitute

After a failed relationship, Natalie*, 35, decided to get back into the dating scene using the popular dating app Tinder. She shares the juicy details of one very awkward date that she went on.

When my boyfriend of five years decided to call off our relationship, I thought I had no chance of meeting anyone new – until my friend introduced me to Tinder. Needless to say, I was fascinated with the app and for the first time in months, felt like I might actually meet my future husband.

But of course, like any other dating tool, Tinder is filled with people who are just looking to hook-up and have casual sex. Sure, there are people on the app who want commitment, but unfortunately, none of the people that I’ve dated were looking for anything serious. Most of them are only interested in one-night stands, even if they don’t express their intentions explicitly. That’s how one of my dates actually left me dumbfounded.

I swiped right

It happened early this year. Browsing people’s profiles on Tinder has become my daily habit. Every night I would lie in bed, swiping to look for a potential love interest. I can’t say it’s healthy, but it’s the best bet for a single woman at my age.

As I was looking through the endless list of profiles – some were too good-looking to be true and some didn’t even bother putting a picture – I stumbled upon Ryan*. I don’t know what caught my attention back then. Perhaps it was how he was the only Caucasian among all the Asian men that I’d seen on Tinder, but I swiped right even before checking out his profile. To my surprise, it was a match.

Ryan’s Tinder profile described him as a 40-year-old American expat looking for a local to bring him around town. An adventurous soul, he had a love of travelling and outdoor activities. That certainly caught my attention, because I love travelling too. I hesitated at first about sending him a message, as I didn’t want to seem desperate. But in the end, I gave in to my curiosity and messaged him to introduce myself.