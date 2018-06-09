“I was raped by my father”

“It seems almost a lifetime ago when I knew him to be nothing less than a caring and responsible father. Raised in a home where I had felt nurtured and loved, I’d never once imagined that I would one day look back at my teenage years only to feel sick with disgust. The year I turned 15, I was raped by my very own father.

THE BEGINNING OF THE END

Kind and dutiful, he was the sort of man that made sure his family came first. Even when he started working as a truck driver and disappeared for periods of time, he made sure we had enough money for daily expenses. But soon, days away from home stretched into weeks – that’s when we knew we were losing him.

As fate would have it, the day he finally returned home after a three-week absence was also the day I stayed home from school. I was down with a fever and resting in bed, but I’ll never forget the creaking of the door as he pushed it open and came to my side. His touch, which had once been gentle and familiar, now had fear gripping at my throat as his hands began groping me in places they shouldn’t have.

I begged him to stop and screamed in revulsion, but this was a different man from the one I knew: vicious, eyes glazed from drugs, he threatened to hit me. I could only choke back my tears and revulsion as he crossed the final line and violated my body.