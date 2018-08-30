How To Tell Your Partner You Don’t Want Kids

Ideally, you should tell your partner early on in the relationship that you don’t want kids. But if you’ve missed that boat, later is better than never.

Here’s how to have the talk with your partner. No matter the outcome, remember that ultimately you’ll feel better for no longer keeping it a secret…

First and foremost, remember that this is an important discussion that has to be made by both parties. You won’t know for sure if it’s a deal-breaker until the both of you lay your cards on the table. It can be a little tricky to gauge the exact time to break the news, especially if you’re unsure of it yourself. Some people are apathetic about it and some know from the get-go – whatever your stance may be, raise any doubts you may have before marriage. There is no black and white when it comes to this discussion – the most important thing is to respect each other’s decision. Allow the other to fully articulate their feelings and thoughts on the matter without interrupting them. Avoid stating anything along the lines of: “You’ll change your mind later.” Instead, ask carefully: “Do you think there may be a possibility you will change your mind later on?” The former invalidates feelings and the latter makes room for discussion. If you are absolutely sure of your decision and your partner doesn’t agree, don’t feel as if you need to change your stance and want kids. Trying to appease your partner while forgoing your own needs will allow resentment and regret to breed in the long-run. Ultimately, both of you need to be honest in admitting if you’re on the same page or at least meet each other halfway.

