Her Husband Left Her And Their Baby To Marry Another

When Mira’s husband left her without any explanation to marry another, she had to learn to become a superwoman in order to survive.

I was preparing breakfast and thinking about what else I should get from the grocery store later, when Firds stormed into the kitchen and announced that he was leaving. The milk bottle was half empty. I asked him where he was going before telling him, “I need your favor lah Firdaus, can you go the grocers for me?”

Truth hurts

He said, “No Mira, I’m leaving you.” I started laughing as if it was some kind of joke and said he had to wait for me to finish the grocery list first. He looked at me in despair and said, “I won’t be here later, and I won’t be here tomorrow. I’ve packed and am moving in with Jeda, I’m marrying her.”

It was like an atomic bomb going off. My husband was marrying another woman.

The good old days

Flashback to my life before the bomb fell. I had just given birth to our beautiful baby girl when, my husband found out he would be losing his job. After being unemployed for quite some time, he was eventually offered a new position, but it was five hours north of where we lived. We were not sure if, or when, another opportunity would come along. So Firds decided that we needed to relocate.

I quit my job and we even put our house on the market. We saw the move as an adventure. It wasn’t smooth sailing to begin with… the move and transition were rough. Being a city girl my entire life, I had to live in a one-bedroom shop house, juggling a mortgage and rent. We had to acclimatise to new jobs, new childcare, and also a new community.

But, things settled down and with the sale of our house, we eventually moved into a new three-bedroom home in a neighbourhood full of families. We could finally breathe again, and we were slowly getting used to living in the suburbs. We started making new friends too. At the time I tossed a grin over my shoulder and said, “We did it, Firds!”