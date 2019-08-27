10 Sex Positions To Try If Your Guy Isn’t Well-Endowed

Positions matter, especially if you find that your sex life is less than satisfying. You may be crazy-in-love with your guy, but his penis? Not so much. Not that you’re superficial, but he’s not exactly blessed in that department, and to you – like many women – size matters.

That’s not to say that sex with your man isn’t good. But you know it can be better. What’s a girl to do? Rather than wish for his penis to grow a little longer or thicker overnight (you know that’s not going to happen!), try these positions, which will help him make the most of what he’s got.