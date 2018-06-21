Relax And Rejuvenate At The Sanchaya Resort

We’re midway through 2018 and you might want to give your body and mental health a boost with a wellness getaway to ensure you’re in top form for the rest of the year. If you’re thinking of a quickie vacation just to give yourself a break from everyday life, might we suggest The Sanchaya resort on the Indonesian island of Bintan? Just a 50-minutes ferry ride from Singapore, the luxury resort recently unveiled their new wellness program for the summer and it includes a slew of exciting features that promise to deliver a host of goodness for your body and mind.

This summer, celebrity trainer Artur Zolkiewicz will be the resort’s first host of their first fitness residency. With more than two decades of experience in the health and fitness industry, Artur’s portfolio include being Performance Coach and Gym Manager at The Workshop Gymnasium at Bulgari Hotel in Knightsbridge, London and has trained many celebrities including David Walliams, Lady Amelia Windsor, models Eliza Cummings, Clara Paget and Zara Martin, and Forbes-listed billionaires.

From 13 until 23 August 2018, Artur will be hosting morning and afternoon classes at The Sanchaya resort, in addition to being available for personal training as well as consultation to work out a program that will be most suitable to different guests. Artur will also recommend nutritious post-workout breakfast menus and vegan pea powder smoothies to complement the workouts.

The Sanchaya also welcomed their new Spa Manager recently, bolstering the estate’s team of experts that will be on hand to deliver the best wellness programs for guests. Spa Manager, Ria Cantle is a Deep Tissue Massage and Reiki specialist who honed her skills at the renowned Ananda resort in the Himalayas as well as at other Aman hotels around the world.

Finally, you’ll also be delighted to know that the resort is now offering a fresh menu of organic scrubs to be used in your massage, among them the Javanese Body Scrub that uses paste of rice powder as a base, with turmeric and jasmine to brighten and soften skin, as well as a Ylang Ylang and green tea salt scrub.

Find out more about upcoming wellness programs at The Sanchaya resort at their website and make a plan to rejuvenate yourself with a short wellness getaway during the next available weekend.