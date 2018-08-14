Review of the Moscow Circus Malaysia Tour

The Moscow Circus comes from a long and proud Russian tradition of storytelling and dance performance based on Eastern European culture. It’s a point of pride for the Russians, and rightly so. The performers train hard in each of their discipline to bring the best to the audience. Getting the chance to attend the media preview for the Moscow Circus Malaysia Tour kicking off on Saturday, 11 August 2018, in Petaling Jaya was a great opportunity to experience the excitement of the circus live.

Currently in Petaling Jaya until 2 September 2018, the Moscow Circus Malaysia Tour 2018/19 is an 8-month tour that starts this August and will be happening until March 2019 as the troupe sets up in various cities around Peninsular Malaysia. This special edition production features over 40 performers carefully selected from the two main circuses in Russia, namely the Bolshoi Circus and the Nikulin Moscow Circus.

A Proudly Animal-Free Circus

One thing about the Moscow Circus Malaysia Tour is that it is proudly animal-free, and thus proudly animal cruelty-free. On hand to entertain the kids (as well as adults), however, is one of Russia’s most well-known clowns, Armen Asiryants. What’s unique about Asiryants is that he uses a whistle to interact with the audience. This cleverly eliminates the need for a common spoken language. With Asiryants, the common language is laughter. This skillful clown cleverly entertains the crowd by getting the audience to laugh at themselves. Asiryants often holds the attention of the entire circus while the crew set up equipment for the aerial stunts. Make no mistake, though, as Asiryants is downright funny and entertaining and isn’t just a filler act.

Following a belly-rolling warm-up session by Asiryants, the rest of the circus troupe welcome the audience with a song-and-dance ensemble that’s a little bit Moulin Rouge and a little bit Harlem Globetrotters. At the same time, members of the Skokov Troupe get their rhythm on riding the triangular Russian Swing. They then launch themselves into the air, presenting a burst of aerial stunts that get the crowd hyped up.

A Magic Show At The Circus

As mentioned, a circus designated a Moscow Circus is more about performances and storytelling. However, they don’t skimp the death-defying stunts and edge-of-your-seat excitement, of course. At the Moscow Circus Malaysia, illusionists The Moskalov Duo kept the crowd riveted with quick costume changes in mere minutes! We know it’s a trick, but how do they do it? This duo is very quick, so be sure to not take your eye off them for a second. Otherwise, you’ll miss the amazing finale performed in a burst of confetti.

After another session where the clown Asiryants entertains the children as the circus crew set up for the next act, comes the roller skating duo, the Romanovs. Performing their dance while wearing roller skates, with their second act even featuring a trick involving chains and a lot of spinning, their act is truly mesmerising. The same goes to Master Juggler, The Incredible Semen Krachinov. He will have you transfixed as he juggles multiple items at once while keeping to music.

Those Death-Defying Acts

On the high-wire, the Svezhov Duo are like trained gymnasts executing their moves with precision on the thinnest “bar” ever. They walk the tight-rope ten metres in the air, performing jumps and dances, and were truly a pleasure to watch. Equally entertaining were the aerialists who dance in the air, suspended on silk ropes wound around themselves or their limbs. They dance gracefully yet there is no denying the strength they posses to execute their performance, dangling from above. Their second performance, this time utilising a metal contraption hung in the air, sees the trio doing more complicated moves. Grasping on to each other with their hands and feet, the swing and flip and don’t let the other fall.

And of course, while you can have a circus without animals, it isn’t a proper circus without a flying trapeze. The Tokmachev Troupe provides this much-awaited act that all in the audience, young and old, eagerly look forward to. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to fully enjoy what they might have to offer due to some technical difficulties during the media preview. However, the little that they were able to present hints that their full act is sure to fascinate the viewers, skillful as they are at flying high, pulling stunts in the air.

Lastly, the diabolo spinners may seem to have tame tricks compared to their compatriots, but look more closely and you’ll appreciate the complexity of their tricks. Besides, it’s a good opportunity to get a breather after watching all those airborne stunts. To close the show, the Skokov Troupe come back with their Russian Swing and and even more amazing stunts to leave the audience breathless, absolutely delighted and positively cheering for all the performers.

Should You Go Watch The Moscow Circus Malaysia Tour?

Definitely! Especially if you have never been to a circus before. While it can be said that you might have seen most of the performances on the television or the Internet, there really is nothing like watching it for real in front of your very eyes. Think The Lion King versus The Lion King: The Musical. Get seats as close as possible to the ring for the best experience, but having said that, we can attest that even seating in the top-most bench in the back still gets you good views of the show. If you’re looking for something different to do with the family during the weekend, the circus is definitely a good option. In fact, if you’re celebrating something special, then taking that special someone or your family to the circus will definitely make the day more memorable.

The Moscow Circus Malaysia will be in Petaling Jaya from 11 August until 2 September 2018. Its next stop after that will be in Penang. For more information and to get tickets, go to www.ticketpro.com.my. You can also get tickets at their Box Office on the circus grounds.