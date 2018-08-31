Refresh Your Mind, Body & Soul At The Revivo Bali

We’re entering Q3 of 2018 and if you feel sluggish and in need of a retreat, Bali is always a good idea. Specifically, the Revivo Wellness Resort in Bali as they are launching their new wellness programs this September. Just one of many resorts offering wellness programs in Bali, the Revivo is worth considering since you can choose from one-day, five-day or seven-day programs. Just suit the program that fits your time and schedule. And, of course, your needs.

What’s Your Ailment And What Does Your Body Need?

Are you experiencing a mental block? Or just feel really tired? Perhaps, you feel it’s time to rejuvenate your body inside and out? Starting September 2018, the Revivo Wellness Resort in Bali offers a series of programs to invigorate your mind and body. You don’t have to worry about taking too many leave days, either. At Revivo, there are programs that can be done in just one day. This means that you can take extra time to explore the island or sleep in, if you want to. It’s your choice.

I Have Only One Day To Experience Wellness Programs In Bali

Fret not, as long as you can free up one Sunday in your schedule to spend at Revivo. Their Floating Sundays is a one-day program that includes various floating exercises including Aerial Yoga, Aqua Fit Yoga and a salt water floating pool session. This way, you get your wellness and your sun ‘n’ splash, too!

5 Days To Wellness

Have more time? Then join Revivo’s Reshaping Retreat. It’s lead by Revivo’s Wellness Coach, Andrea Alvardo, with the 5-day program focusing on creating balance between physical, emotional and spiritual harmony. If you’re constantly stressed out at work, this program could be just the one for you.

7-Day Ketogenic Retreat To Develop A Sustainable Lifestyle

Want to feel maximum energy all the time? Then you might want to explore a ketogenic diet lifestyle at this retreat that will span over seven days at Revivo. This retreat will be going on from 18 to 24 November 2018 and will be led by Prima Health & Pilates specialist, Azza Keith. Not only will Keith be sharing about the benefits of a ketogenic diet, but the program will also tailor exercise plans for guests. It’s a holistic program that’s designed to help you develop a sustainable lifestyle for life-long wellbeing.

Find out more about the programs offered at Revivo Wellness Resort at the website here.