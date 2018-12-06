Rediscover Your Own Backyard with Airbnb

Last week on November 27 2018, our team had many firsts thanks to the Airbnb team. The Airbnb team hosted a fun yet truly enriching event for the media. Some of which includes learning the traditional Zapin dance, Batik Painting, Sepak Bulu Ayam as well as the rich history of Kampung Baru from the Airbnb Experience hosts.

The main purpose of the event is to introduce Airbnb’s latest feature, the Airbnb Experiences, that has just recently launched in Malaysia early of the year. The Airbnb Experiences creates a platform to connect locals (as well as travellers) through common interests and helps them rediscover their own backyard. The new feature currently have over 120 Airbnb Experiences which includes some of the below:

1. Magical Kampung Baru

The host of Magical Kampung Baru, Fuad says he gets to help travellers explore authentically and immerse themselves into a local area and culture. He also adds that you will only find out the story of a place when you know a local and that’s where he comes in. Fuad charges RM96 for each session.