Navigation

Rediscover Malaysia With RM1 Cultural Experiences

Play the sape, sew a batik blouse, go on guided hikes and cultural walks, or make kuih!
All About Her
Women's Weekly
September 14, 2019
By Adelina Tan

Looking for a novel yet meaningful way to celebrate Malaysia Day? Nothing beats actually experiencing our country’s culture and heritage, from the experts themselves!

On selected dates between 16 to 29 September, 8 Malaysian hosts across the nation will offer a series of unique Airbnb Experiences at just RM1. All Experiences are open to both locals and tourists, on a first-come-first-serve basis.

From culture walks that take you back in time, to guided hikes for adventure-seeking travellers – come discover tanah airku in a truly local way!

Here are the 8 Experiences, plus what to expect from each:

1 of 8

Penang All-In-One Heritage Bike Tour, Penang
RM1 per pax, 10 pax only, available 16 September

Ken and his friends will bring you around Georgetown on a heritage bike tour to discover the best of Penang’s hawker food, street art and historical sites. For those who can’t bike (like yours truly), Ken also offers the option of experiencing this on a trishaw!

1 of 8

READ: 5 Unique Underwater Experiences in Malaysia

More Related Stories