Rediscover Malaysia With RM1 Cultural Experiences

Looking for a novel yet meaningful way to celebrate Malaysia Day? Nothing beats actually experiencing our country’s culture and heritage, from the experts themselves!
On selected dates between 16 to 29 September, 8 Malaysian hosts across the nation will offer a series of unique Airbnb Experiences at just RM1. All Experiences are open to both locals and tourists, on a first-come-first-serve basis.
From culture walks that take you back in time, to guided hikes for adventure-seeking travellers – come discover tanah airku in a truly local way!
Here are the 8 Experiences, plus what to expect from each:
Penang All-In-One Heritage Bike Tour, Penang
RM1 per pax, 10 pax only, available 16 September
Ken and his friends will bring you around Georgetown on a heritage bike tour to discover the best of Penang’s hawker food, street art and historical sites. For those who can’t bike (like yours truly), Ken also offers the option of experiencing this on a trishaw!