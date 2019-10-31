Recreate This Kim Kardashian Look With These Steps For Halloween

Haven’t decided on your Halloween look yet? If you haven’t any idea, and you like the look of Kim Kardashian, you might want to take some inspiration from her makeup.

Read: Essential Tips For Your Makeup Brushes

Whether you’re throwing a Halloween bash a la Kardashians, or simply looking for ideas for a party you’re attending, this easy six-step, prep-transform-revitalize programme by skintech brand FOREO and transformation artist Marina Mamic, might be useful.

The tutorial shows the importance of prepping skin before, and revitalizing after, heavy Halloween makeup using the latest in skintech, the LUNA mini 3 and the highly celebrated UFO treatment and smart masks.

Here’s how it goes:

Step 1: Prep the skin & create a flawless base

Prep skin using a smart masking device such as the UFO paired with the Matte Maniac mask. This oil-free formula harnesses the purifying power of charcoal for clean and healthy-looking skin whilst soothing and minimizing the appearance of pores for flawless makeup application. Next, apply a good primer to create an even smoother base and protect the skin from the heavy layers of makeup needed for the transformation. As the face is being used as a canvas Marina recommends a high coverage foundation – matte liquid works the best as it reduces skin shine.