Real Women Voices Interview Series: Sheznie Merican

With this Real Women Voices series, we wanted to share with you the stories remarkable women! First up on our Real Women Series interview is Sheznie Merican, founder and CEO of Check It Out Worldwide. It’s a mobile app that is dedicated to building smarter home products and services for future lifestyles.

Watch a short intro to Sheznie Merican:

She has over 20 years of experience in Technology Development, Retail Management, Branding Strategy, Strategic Communications, Marketing & Advertising and has headed brand & marketing departments in Fortune 500 companies such as PETRONAS, YTL and Habib Jewels.

Find out a little bit about her journey here:

Look out for her book ‘My Ticking Heart – a guide to living with a real ticking biological clock’! It’s an autobiography about her experience undergoing and surviving an open heart surgery which required a metal valve to be inserted in her heart which makes her heartbeat sound like a clock (just like what you hear in the background during her interview).

On a side note, here’s a little bit about our host for this Real Women Voices series, Lisa Surihani:

