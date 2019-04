Proton recently launched an all-new look for both Proton Iriz and Persona, and we must say they are very impressive. Launched with the revised styling and improvements to over 300 parts, as well as first-in-class smart features, the Proton Iriz and Persona have stolen our hearts. Fitted with many new digital tech, both are perfect city cars for the modern woman!

For more information, visit Proton’s website.

*Available in certain variants only.

READ: Making A Long Drive More Enjoyable