Protect Your Pearly White Teeth

There are many reasons why we should pay attention to our teeth. It allows us to consume food, provides us with a gorgeous smile, and protects us from illnesses such as diabetes that is related to gum disease. Your pearly whites are also rated as the second most important attraction feature and one of the human anatomy’s most important features.

However, oral care is still relatively neglected. A new survey reports that more than 25 per cent of adults from the ages of 20 to 64 have untreated tooth decay. Dr Wan Syazana Wan Mokhtar, a paediatric dental specialist from The Dental Studio, explains why one of the important parts of the body is often taken for granted. “Teeth are often overlooked because there is a lack of awareness on the importance of oral health. Oral health plays an essential daily role in our overall health and well-being,” she explains.

The most common fears when visiting a dentist are having a tooth drilled (30%) and having a local anesthetic injection (28%)

“New research suggests that the health of your mouth mirrors the condition of your body as a whole. For example, when your mouth is healthy, chances are your overall health is good too. Discovering dental problems at an early age allow people to get dental treatment early when it is more comfortable and affordable,” she adds.