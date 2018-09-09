Pre & Post Natal Workouts At B Studios

Many women become uncertain about exercising and working out after getting pregnant. There are those, too, who are not sure about how to continue their workout routines during pregnancy as well as after giving birth. Some may also experience the problem of juggling time, due to the new baby, and feelings of guilt for leaving the baby to go to the gym. And, of course, not all of us are that knowledgeable about pre and post natal workouts. Fear no more, dear mothers. As the pros at B Studios are ready to guide you through pre and post natal workouts that are safe according to your various needs, at a workout studio that is baby and kid-friendly, while also offering sharing of knowledge about motherhood and parenting from experts.

We got in touch with one of B Studio’s founders, Shin Loh to find out more about the studio and the classes they offer.

Why did you and fellow moms Nadia Azahari and Yunny Gan set up B Studios?

It all started from our shared passion for fitness. All three of us always enjoyed working out and fitness, even before we became mothers.

Being mothers ourselves, we realised that when we were pregnant, there weren’t many places that offered a safe place for us to workout. As a result, we were left with limited workout options back then. And after we gave birth, we realised that getting back into shape post pregnancy had even more challenges, one of them being mom guilt over leaving your child at home whilst you go to the gym.

So we figured that it would be ideal to start up a fitness studio where pregnant women could have a variety of safe workout options for them and mothers had a child/kid friendly place to workout.

What were the process that you had to undergo before opening the studio?

We went through 3 months of full day weekend classes and got ourselves certified as trainers under the American Council of Exercise (ACE). After which, we got further accredited with pre and post natal certifications (and as we can still recall, some of us were still “breastfeeding” our little ones then, so lunch breaks were spent “pumping”).

Before we had decided on our studio location, we ran outdoor workout sessions at TTDI Park, catering to mostly mommies. The classes were kid/baby friendly and that’s where we started developing a small following in which we now call the “B Tribe”.

So what kind of classes do you offer?

We have a whole range of classes; which begins from when you’re pregnant (Prenatal Pilates, Yoga and B Signature ), post natal workouts (Mummy Body Back, Post Natal Pilates, baby-friendly classes such as Mom and Baby Yoga and B Plus, our in house Baby-Wearing Strength Training workout); and beyond (high intensity, Barre and pilates inspired, cardio and pilates fusion, yoga, pilates).

Our packages range from 4-40 classes and can be shared between 4 people. And when you buy a package, you’ll enjoy discounts at many of our partner businesses, which include baby-focused businesses and F&B outlets.

How often can you exercise when you’re expecting? When can you start and recommended to stop and then start again after delivery?

Every pregnancy and every person is different so the frequency and intensity of your workouts can vary wildly. However, it is recommended to get in around 2-3 sessions a week, with each session not exceeding 45 minutes. It should be a good mix of strength and cardio along with prenatal specific exercises to help with labour, posture and prenatal aches and pains. Our programs – B Signature, Pilates and B Plus each incorporate some of the above and a credit from our package can be used on ANY class – so you’ll be spoilt for choice at our studio!

How would you recommend working mothers to try to fit in fitness classes in their schedule.

Come to our studio! Especially to get a holistic program of fitness, bring your child along – as monkey see, monkey do! They’ll learn and appreciate the importance of keeping fit and constantly moving. Also, go on walks, hikes, jogs (bring your baby in a carrier or bring them along if they can walk!) or swims as a counter-balance to the workouts in our studio. A good mix of proper strength and metabolic conditioning in our studio with family time is always the best way to go.

And how can the dads share in the fun?

Dads are welcome in almost all our classes (except, of course, for the pre and post natal classes). B Plus is a great bonding workout with your children, as fathers can wear their babies and do proper strength conditioning circuit training. Dads are also welcome to join any classes alone or with their kids – as they will set such a great example to their kids, while mummies will feel supported with their hubbies there.

So how exactly baby-friendly or kid-friendly is your gym?

It’s our concept, to welcome children in our gym. You can escape your toddlers for a few minutes by leaving them in the play area situated right next to the workout area. That way, you get a workout and no “mama guilt” of leaving your children at home!

We have a kids play area, baby changing facilities, are breastfeeding friendly and allow children in class for most of our classes, too.

What else can we expect from B Studios coming soon and in the future?

We’d love to continue to encourage (and empower) women and mothers on their fitness journey. We strongly believe in “accessibility” of fitness to all mothers at all stages of their pregnancy and beyond.

In addition to fitness, we also want to build a strong community within our studio. A “Mama B Tribe” where women have a place to share and also learn! Hence why we are working in collaboration with the likes of Rachel Kwacz (a Child and Family Development Specialist) in offering a safe space for women to share, learn and also meet other mothers.

Additionally, we’re working hard in collaborating with partners that will benefit our members and organising free talks for our members so that they get a holistic outlook of fitness and parenting. For our members who prefer social events, we’re aiming to do social workout-while-you-socialise events like our Wine Yoga and Barre Night events in the past. Our aim is to basically give our members as much benefits as possible with our packages.

For more information, do go to bstudios.my to check out the classes and packages. B Studios is located on Jalan Telawi, Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur.