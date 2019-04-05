How To Pick The Right Sofa For Your Home

All about the fabric

King Living has a fabric safeguard, KingGuard+, to protect and preserve your King Living furniture. Because accidents do happen around the home, especially with children and pets in the picture. KingGuard+ prevents dirt and spills from soaking through the fibres — making it easier for you to remove any stains.

Another plus of King Living furniture is that they’re great for those prone to allergies and asthma. King Living is approved by Sensitive Choice, an initiative of The National Asthma Council Australia.