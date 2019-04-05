How To Pick The Right Sofa For Your Home

There is no place like home — where you can plonk yourself on the sofa and take a deep breath. Let’s walk through some of the questions you need to ask to purchase the right sofa.
1. What’s the best sofa fabric for Malaysian weather?
For the main sofa in your home, you’ll need something durable. Some available options are natural fibres like cotton, linen, wool, silk, and leather. Another option is synthetic fibres like microfibres, faux leather, and acrylics. Pick these over natural fibres, as synthetic fibres tend to be denser and heavier — thus, more resilient and durable.