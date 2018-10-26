Pepsi’s Retro Design Cans And Where To Find Them

Pepsi’s latest campaign, “Celebrating Every Generation”, calls to attention their long history as the favourite cola of maybe half of the world’s cola drinkers via delightful retro-design cans that replicate Pepsi’s look in four different decades. The designs are vintage-looking and are veritable collector’s items. More so when you can’t find all of them in any one shop – different designs are sold at different outlets. Here’s a look at the four designs and which era they’re from, and where to buy the Pepsi retro design cans.

1940s Pepsi Can

Find this beautifully designed Pepsi can at Petronas’s Kedai Mesra shops at Petronas petrol stations.

1950s Pepsi Can

This retro-looking Pepsi can be found at Shell petrol stations, at their Shell Select stores.

1960s Pepsi Can

So pretty we want to make a poster out of it, this particular design can be found at 7-Eleven stores.

1980s Pepsi Can

The timing then jumps to the 1980s, probably the era most of us are most familiar with and might still remember the design from our childhood (right-most in the photo above). To get this one, you’ll have to head to Tesco stores and get it in the four-pack carton. Fret not, as the whole pack costs only RM4.99 to RM5.49, depending on promotion periods.

Win Retro Pepsi Merchandise With Pestle And Mortar

Another throwback to past eras is the branded merchandise that match the drinks or products. In conjunction with Pepsi’s retro campaign, you can also stand a chance to win exclusive Pepsi Retro -branded merchandise from apparel company, Pestle and Mortar. All you have to do is purchase any Pepsi product in a single receipt at participating outlets within the contest period, answer a simple question and send the answer to the number provided via WhatsApp, together with their details and a clear photo of the whole original receipt as proof of purchase.

For more information about the contest, check out the term and conditions on Pepsi Malaysia’s website here.