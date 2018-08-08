You May Have Pelvic Floor Dysfunction And Not Know It

About 1 in every 4 women experience pelvic floor dysfunction but not many are willing to talk about it. Even worse, some may not even know that they have this problem. Many women experience pelvic floor dysfunction and think that it is a normal part of aging. Often, they think that nothing can be done about it. So, how can you tell if you have pelvic floor dysfunction and what can you do about it? Read on to find out more.

What Is Pelvic Floor Dysfunction And What Are Its Symptoms?

At a recent talk about Pelvic Floor Dysfunction (PFD) at Vibrance Pelvic Care Centre in Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur, Dr Hoo Mei Lin, an Obstetrics & Gynaecology specialist, explained about the symptoms of pelvic floor dysfunction.

According to Dr. Hoo, some women will experience any or a few of these symptoms:-

leaking of urine when coughing

difficulty in holding in urine when bladder is full

you find it hard to hold in fecal matter or even farts escape unexpectedly under normal circumstances (i.e. excluding cases of diarrhoea and such)

to a more serious degree, when all the organs in the pelvis collapses. This includes the bladder, uterus and rectum.

You might have PFD if you feel unexplained pain in the lower back, pelvis, genitals or rectum. You may also feel difficulty in controlling your lower muscles and find it hard to complete bowel movement in the loo. Other symptoms include constipation, straining and pain when visiting the toilet.

Now, what’s even more concerning is that the symptoms of PFD could also be making it worse. In particular, all the straining done when you are constipated could further weaken the pelvic floor muscle. Other causes of PFD include the following:-

Causes of Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

aging – normal weakening of muscles due to decrease in exercise

giving birth

being pregnant – this could still lead to PFD even if you deliver via C-Section as the weight of pregnancy itself strains the pelvic floor

menopause

genetics

even normal daily activities where you put a strain on your pelvic floor muscle, such as moving furniture, lifting heavy objects and strenuous exercise

Suffering From Pelvic Floor Dysfunction In Silence

As an O&G specialist, Dr Hoo meets many patients who suffer from the effects of PFD but are embarrassed to talk about it. It is a serious condition that many women suffer from in silence due to embarrassment. Because PFD can be caused by events that are a normal part of life such as being pregnant and delivering a baby, aging and menopause, many people experiencing it consider it normal. However, although it is common, Dr Hoo says that it shouldn’t be accepted as normal.

“The pelvic floor is supposed to be tight and keep everything in. It’s like a sac that holds it in,” says Dr Hoo.

Although it’s generally not a life-threatening disease, Dr Hoo says that its important to get help to address the problem as it can affect many aspects of your life.

How Pelvic Floor Dysfunction Can Affect Your Life

Dr Hoo highlights that while pelvic floor dysfunction is not a life threatening disease and normally patients do not die from it, it could, however, affect your quality of life.

“The muscle will get more and more loose and the situation will only get worse,” explains Dr Hoo. “You might be able to hold it in for 20 minutes early on, then as it gets worse this might reduce to 15 minutes, then less and less and so on.”

Of course, the weakening of the pelvic floor muscle could also affect your sexual life.

“Eventually, depression might set in,” Dr Hoo states. “You don’t want to just live a long life, you want to live a good and long life. That’s why if you experience pelvic floor dysfunction, it shouldn’t be accepted as part of normal as it can be treated.”

Treatment For Pelvic Floor Dysfunction

One of the best ways to treat pelvic floor dysfunction is to do pelvic floor exercises, popularly known as the Kegel exercise. Another option is surgery but Dr Hoo will only recommend this if the condition is really serious. Besides, surgery is not a good option for women who still plan to have babies.

While not attached to the centre, Dr Hoo highly recommends Vibrance Pelvic Care Centre for those affected by pelvic floor dysfunction. She says it can be difficult to determine if you are doing your Kegel exercises correctly, so it’s good to have an expert or physiotherapist guiding you in the beginning.

Speaking at the talk, co-founder of Vibrance Pelvic Care Centre, HuiYi Teoh explained how harmful it can be to do the Kegel exercised the wrong way as it can have the opposite effect. Done wrongly, the exercise you do could actually further weaken your pelvic floor muscle.

Teoh introduced some programs, treatment and equipment that can help women strengthen their pelvic floor muscle that are available at the centre. Treatment and costs vary according to the needs of a patient, but it may not necessarily be pricey. Teoh says that results can be seen in as little as three days, and typically takes about 1 to 2 weeks for cases that are not serious. While most women may start considering doing Kegel exercises after giving birth or after a certain age, Dr Hoo says to start as soon as possible, particularly after getting married or being sexually active. She also stressed how important it is to regain control of your bladder to regain your confidence. No more worrying about packing pads and diapers, looking for toilets everywhere you go, and feeling embarrassed about your condition.

How PFD Treatment Helped A Retiree

Also present at the talk was Angie, a retiree who was experiencing bladder control difficulties and decided to visit Vibrance Pelvic Care centre after receiving a voucher for a consultation at a health event.

Angie shares her experience:

“I have been coming to Vibrance for 2 months, undertaking the Pelvic 360 program. Suffering from urinary incontinence, my solution was just to get panty liners. I thought that it was a hereditary condition as I would see my mother would often rush to the toilet. Then I got to know about Vibrance at a health event. I came to Vibrance, and I learn that there is a cure for my incontinence. Since doing the program, I have gotten back my confidence. I don’t need to look for the toilet first whenever I go anywhere. Because of the exercises, my tummy has gone down and my back muscles are more toned. I can also now enjoy a really good bath. I would urge anyone with problems to seek help. Find out where you can get help, or if it’s available at your hospital or at a centre like Vibrance.”

For more information about pelvic floor dysfunction and treatment for it, do visit the Vibrance Pelvic Care Centre’s website here.