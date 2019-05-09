One Year Later: What Malaysians Want From Pakatan Harapan

It is officially one year since the Pakatan Harapan government took over the reigns after 60 years of Barisan Nasional rule. In anticipation of this date, independent market research company Ipsos conducted a study on what Malaysians are most concerned about as the one-year anniversary approached. Here are some highlights of interest from their findings from their research, “What Worries Malaysia: Is Malaysia Moving In The Right Direction?”

Main Summary From Ipsos Study

Gauging from their findings, Ipsos highlighted the following sentiments from Malaysians about the state of the country today:-