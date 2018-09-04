Getting To Know… Hannah Yeoh

Yang Berhormat Hannah Yeoh — Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development — is on the cover of Her World this September.

In the cover story, Hannah shares about her motivation for joining politics and what she’s been up to since being sworn in.

She reassures us she’s attuned to the struggles and challenges of today’s women. “As a young working mother, I understand the need for flexible hours and the importance of having childcare facilities.”

“I’m not here to fight for my party’s position and become more powerful,” she stresses, adding that she wouldn’t hesitate to walk away from her post if there was a better person for the job. As for what she would do when her job is done, “I believe in mentoring the next generation — so, perhaps, I’ll be a lecturer?”

Hannah readily credits her husband for his steadfast support and belief in her vision — which is to make Malaysia a better place than when she first stepped into the role. “It takes a strong man to support a strong woman.”

