Official Photos Of Prince Louis’ Christening

The royal palace has released official portraits from Prince Louis' christening and they are just lovely
All About Her
Women's Weekly
July 16, 2018
By Zurien Onn
The third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton was christened last week. It was a beautiful affair, for which four official photos from the event have been released on Twitter and Instagram. Taken by photographer Matt Holyoak, the official photos of Prince Louis’ christening are, as expected, aww-inducing and capture every family moment perfectly.

Here are the released official photos of Prince Louis’ christening, following the event that took place at St James’ Palace last Monday.

Official Photos Of Prince Louis' Christening

Photo by Matt Holyok/Camera Press, for the official Instagram account of the Kensington Palace

