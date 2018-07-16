The third child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton was christened last week. It was a beautiful affair, for which four official photos from the event have been released on Twitter and Instagram. Taken by photographer Matt Holyoak, the official photos of Prince Louis’ christening are, as expected, aww-inducing and capture every family moment perfectly.

Here are the released official photos of Prince Louis’ christening, following the event that took place at St James’ Palace last Monday.