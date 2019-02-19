NICOL DAVID ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT AND THE INTERNET GOES CRAZY

After dominating the glass courts for two decades, squash legend Datuk Nicol David, has announced her retirement yesterday. The 35-year-old, who is eight-time world champion, officially retires at the end of the 2018/2019 Professional Squash Association (PSA) season in June.

In an interview with Astro Radio News, Nicol said that accepting the truth about retiring was a difficult process, but she learnt to understand herself better.

“When you know, you know. I surely know in my gut that this is the time. My body has really pushed, mentally and physically, for the last 20 years, and I know for a fact that in the (last) one and half years, I really felt that what I have left to give is what I have right now,” she said.

Giving back to the society

But the Penangite with 81 PSA titles from 102 finals, who had stayed at the world No. 1 for a record 109 months consecutively from 2006 to 2015, has her plans laid out.

She will be contributing to the sport through PSA and the Malaysian Sports Council to groom local athletes. Nicol is also all set to inspire people through a series of talks and writings sharing her story. Thirdly, she’s committed to the Nicol David Foundation, which aims to empower girls through sports to reach their true potential.