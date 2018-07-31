Get A Celebrity To Serve Your Coffee At Starbucks

Pop in to the Starbucks Reserve Store at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur on 1 August 2018 at 2pm, and get your coffee served by a celebrity! This is your chance to be served by the beautiful Neelofa at Starbucks, all for a good cause. The local actress has partnered with Starbucks on the “MY Cups of Kindness” campaign that will benefit charity.

The Neelofa-Starbucks Partnership Timeline

Apparently, it seems that Neelofa has partnered with Starbucks before. As seen on Twitter, the American coffee chain has uploaded photos of her serving as a barista at one of their outlets. The photo is dated 26 July 2018, but gives no clue as to which outlet is shown.

Neelofa replies about one hour later, saying that she had a lot of fun there. Thus, we surmise that the earlier photo by Starbucks must have been taken way earlier than 3pm. This Twitter post by Neelofa suggests that she is proposing to Starbucks to work together on a special project.

Starbucks seems to like the idea and asks Neelofa if she is keen to serve some “cups of kindness” to her fans. They also mention that they can work together to help a charity of Neelofa’s choice.

And it seems that the project is a go! Neelofa herself announces on Instagram on the campaign and what fans as well as coffee-lovers can do to help out:

“Hey everyone, I will be partnering with Starbucks on the “MY Cups of Kindness” campaign. You can be part of this special project by visiting any Starbucks store on 1 August and ordering my new favorites, the Apricot and Peach Yoghurt Frappuccino or the Ruby Grape Frappuccino. With the purchase of either of these beverages, 50 cent will be donated to a charity that is close to Neelofa’s heart.”

Make It A Coffee Date With Neelofa At Starbucks

And where exactly can you get the chance to be served by Neelofa? As Starbucks announces, she will be at the Starbucks Reserve Store at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur on 1 August 2018 at 2pm! So, if you’re a fan, mark your calendar and make plans to get there tomorrow. This could be the only chance to see Neelofa making coffee and maybe even serving it to you!