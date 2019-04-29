NASA Releases Amazing Photos of Jupiter

So some people might think that the Earth is flat, but Jupiter seems undoubtedly round. The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or more popularly known as NASA, recently released close-up and surface photos of this largest planet in the solar system and they are breathtaking. We’re sharing some NASA photos of Jupiter here just as a reminder of how vast the and wondrous the world is. Hope you enjoy them, and maybe even share them with your kids to increase their knowledge and interest in Science and other STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Maths) subjects.

A Selection of NASA Photos of Jupiter