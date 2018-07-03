Must-Watch Videos Before Seeing Celine Dion In Singapore

Today is the first of two days to catch Celine Dion in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands. If you managed to score tickets to the almost-sold-out shows, congratulations! If not, there are still some seats left for her shows today and in the coming weeks in Jakarta, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, and in Australia and New Zealand.

Celine last released an album in August 2016. The album, Encore un soir, contains 15 tracks all performed in French. In September 2016, she released the song “Recovering”, written by fellow singer Pink, after Dion’s husband, Rene Angelil, passed away from a heart attack in 2016. More recently, Celine recorded “How Does A Moment Last Forever” for the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack in March 2017, and “Ashes” for the Deadpool 2 movie, a track released on 3rd May 2018.

Prior to the Celine Dion in Singapore concert, and other venues on her Celine Dion Live 2018 tour, she performed daily shows at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. She will continue her residency in October 2018 after the end of her tour. On 7th July, Celine will be performing in Jakarta, followed by shows in Taipei on 11th to 13th July. Her next stop will be in Manila, at the Mall of Asia Arena, on 19th and 20th July. Her last Asia show will be in Bangkok on the 23rd.

In Australia, Celine will be performing in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, and Melbourne. The tour then takes her to Auckland, New Zealand, where fans will see Celine perform at the Spark Arena on 11th, 12th and 14th August.

So, whether you’ll be watching Celine Dion in Singapore or not, tide yourself over with our video compilation of her top hits. You’ll want to refresh your memory of all her lyrics when you sing along at the concert!

My Heart Will Go On

Beauty and the Beast

Because You Loved Me

All By Myself

It’s All Coming Back To Me Now

The Power of Love

That’s The Way It Is

Recovering

How Does A Moment Last Forever

Ashes