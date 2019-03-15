We Made A Music Video To Celebrate You On IWD!

It was a night of glitz and glamour, as invited guests came dressed in their unique styles, to celebrate the International Women’s Day on 8 March 2019, at the Blu Inc: Celebrating Women event in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur. It was also at the event that the much talked about femme power anthem, Istimewa was released!
The evening kicked off with a speech by Seema Viswanathan, Project Director of Blu Inc: Celebrating Women, on behalf of Blu Inc Media CEO, Datin Azliza Ahmad Tajuddin.
In her speech, Seema explained why Blu Inc wanted to produce a song for women on International Women’s Day. “We are content creators and curators, regardless of the platform. Blu Inc, through its many magazines, has been telling the stories of women for over half a century. We wanted to distil the message we have been imparting all this while, through our content, into an anthem dedicated to Malaysian women.”
As a tribute to the independence, complexities and many outstanding dimensions of women, Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, Natasha Kraal, did a reading of the song “She’s always a Woman” by Billy Joel.
Next up was the highlight of the evening where singer Dayang Nurfaizah performed the song, Istimewa, live, with a band. This was followed by the release of the Blu Inc-produced music video to the song, which includes crowd-sourced images submitted by readers prior to the event. The evening ended with guests socialising at the Acme Bar & Coffee for refreshments before being treated to a movie screening of Captain Marvel, which has a female lead character.
The initiative was sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and supported by venue partner, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. L’Oréal Paris, the sponsor of the event, is no stranger to supporting women. One of the brand’s key women-centric programmes is the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards, which identifies and supports eminent women in science throughout the world.
For the Blu Inc: Celebrating Women event, the brand provided a makeup station for women to try the new L’Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation, which is waterproof, transfer-proof, breathable and lasts all day.
Highlights of Blu Inc: Celebrating Women
Listen to the Femme Power Anthem, Istimewa
We wanted to do something special this year and got our production crew, lead by the Cosmopolitan team, to produce this catchy music video featuring Dayang Nurfaizah, and all the editors of Blu Inc Media.
Producer – Nisa’ Halid
Lyrics & Composition – Salammusik
Performed by – Dayang Nurfaizah
Idea & Concept – Marini Mat Zain
Director – Curly Jow
Videographer – Zakwan Taufiq, Fauzan Serinara & Shafiq Abdullah
Video Editor – Zakwan Taufiq
Coordinator – Farhana Fuad
Asst. Coordinator – Fadz Daud
Stylist – Sri Azni
Make Up – Asma Kadir using L’Oréal Paris
Make Up (Dayang Nurfaizah) – Syed Faizal using L’Oréal Paris
Hair (Dayang Nurfaizah) – L’Oréal Professionnel
A BLU INC PRODUCTION
Blu Inc Media comprises Cleo, Cosmopolitan, EH!, Female, GLAM, GLAM Deko, GLAM Lelaki, Harper’s Bazaar, Her World, Home and Decor, Icon, Jelita, Marie Claire, Nuyou, Shape, The Malaysian Women’s Weekly and The Peak.