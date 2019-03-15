We Made A Music Video To Celebrate You On IWD!

It was a night of glitz and glamour, as invited guests came dressed in their unique styles, to celebrate the International Women’s Day on 8 March 2019, at the Blu Inc: Celebrating Women event in Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur. It was also at the event that the much talked about femme power anthem, Istimewa was released!

The evening kicked off with a speech by Seema Viswanathan, Project Director of Blu Inc: Celebrating Women, on behalf of Blu Inc Media CEO, Datin Azliza Ahmad Tajuddin.

In her speech, Seema explained why Blu Inc wanted to produce a song for women on International Women’s Day. “We are content creators and curators, regardless of the platform. Blu Inc, through its many magazines, has been telling the stories of women for over half a century. We wanted to distil the message we have been imparting all this while, through our content, into an anthem dedicated to Malaysian women.”

As a tribute to the independence, complexities and many outstanding dimensions of women, Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, Natasha Kraal, did a reading of the song “She’s always a Woman” by Billy Joel.

Next up was the highlight of the evening where singer Dayang Nurfaizah performed the song, Istimewa, live, with a band. This was followed by the release of the Blu Inc-produced music video to the song, which includes crowd-sourced images submitted by readers prior to the event. The evening ended with guests socialising at the Acme Bar & Coffee for refreshments before being treated to a movie screening of Captain Marvel, which has a female lead character.

The initiative was sponsored by L’Oréal Paris and supported by venue partner, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. L’Oréal Paris, the sponsor of the event, is no stranger to supporting women. One of the brand’s key women-centric programmes is the L’Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards, which identifies and supports eminent women in science throughout the world.

For the Blu Inc: Celebrating Women event, the brand provided a makeup station for women to try the new L’Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation, which is waterproof, transfer-proof, breathable and lasts all day.

Highlights of Blu Inc: Celebrating Women

shoefie Inspiring quotes were placed along floor at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur's level 3 on 1 March 2019. The quotes will remain until 15 March 2019, and the public is invited to take ‘shoefies’ with the graffiti quote stickers, and post them online to show support for women’s empowerment. And, don't forget to hashtag #bluinciwd2019 #lorealparismy #tahanlasak #pavilionkl pavilion Setting up right before the launch outside Pavilion KL's main entrance on Level 3! Loreal booth L’Oréal set up makeup stations for women to try the new L’Oréal Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation, which is waterproof, transfer-proof, breathable and lasts all day. Guests and passerby had a chance to look fabulous the whole day! standee Besides the photobooth area, we placed standees for our guests to take pictures with, too! 436A7696 Our lovely host for the night, Daphne Iking! 5E8A7860 The song, Istimewa, was written and produced by Salammusik and sung by Dayang Nurfaizah. seema Seema Viswanathan, Project Director of Blu Inc: Celebrating Women, started with a powerful speech on behalf of Blu Inc Media CEO, Datin Azliza Ahmad Tajuddin. In her speech, Seema shared, “We are content creators and curators, regardless of the platform. Blu Inc, through its many magazines, has been telling the stories of women for over half a century. We wanted to distill the message we have been imparting all this while, through our content, into an anthem dedicated to Malaysian women.” natasha kraal As a tribute to the independence, complexities and many outstanding dimensions of women, Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar Malaysia, Natasha Kraal, did a reading of the song “She’s always a Woman” by Billy Joel. 5E8A7829 Dayang Nurfaizah belting out those high notes and singing her heart out. Dato and Datin We are grateful for the friends and business partners who took time off to be with us and to show their support. Pictured: Chairman Dato’ Ibrahim Mohd Nor and Datin Nina Juren. crowd applause Shoppers and passersby outside Pavilion KL, also joined in on the celebration! acme bar Guests then adjourned to Acme Bar & Coffee for refreshments before being treated to a movie screening of Captain Marvel. acme Honoured guests, friends and business partners mingling after the launch at Acme Bar & Coffee. acme bites Sweet treats for the guests by Acme Bar & Coffee.

Listen to the Femme Power Anthem, Istimewa

We wanted to do something special this year and got our production crew, lead by the Cosmopolitan team, to produce this catchy music video featuring Dayang Nurfaizah, and all the editors of Blu Inc Media.

Producer – Nisa’ Halid

Lyrics & Composition – Salammusik

Performed by – Dayang Nurfaizah

Idea & Concept – Marini Mat Zain

Director – Curly Jow

Videographer – Zakwan Taufiq, Fauzan Serinara & Shafiq Abdullah

Video Editor – Zakwan Taufiq

Coordinator – Farhana Fuad

Asst. Coordinator – Fadz Daud

Stylist – Sri Azni

Make Up – Asma Kadir using L’Oréal Paris

Make Up (Dayang Nurfaizah) – Syed Faizal using L’Oréal Paris

Hair (Dayang Nurfaizah) – L’Oréal Professionnel

A BLU INC PRODUCTION

Blu Inc Media comprises Cleo, Cosmopolitan, EH!, Female, GLAM, GLAM Deko, GLAM Lelaki, Harper’s Bazaar, Her World, Home and Decor, Icon, Jelita, Marie Claire, Nuyou, Shape, The Malaysian Women’s Weekly and The Peak.